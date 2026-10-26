Jordan arrests three relatives over deadly church attack after shootout, officials say

Jordanian security forces arrested two brothers ‌and their brother-in-law after a shootout on Monday over a church attack that killed nine people, and the suspects appear to have no ties to other cells, senior government security officials said. "God willing, they only represent themselves," Jordan's Director of Public Security, ‌Major-General Obeidallah al-Maaytah, said.

Such violence is highly unusual in Jordan, a relatively stable US ally in the Middle East, and ‌Friday's attack on the Christian minority prompted King Abdullah to order security forces to respond with an "iron fist". In a press conference, al-Maaytah and Interior Minister Mazen al-Faraya said the country would not tolerate extremist terrorism.

"The file has not yet been closed; investigations are still ongoing. As of today, there ⁠are no ​indications of any links between ⁠them and other cells," al-Faraya added. Friday's assault during a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in the village of Hamoud, about 120 km (75 miles) ⁠southwest of the capital, Amman, also wounded at least 34 people, alarming a Christian community. Witnesses said gunmen opened fire for several minutes. The ​suspects, who lived near Hamoud, will face justice, said the security officials. The three suspects were named in the ⁠press briefing.

Reuters video footage showed a building pockmarked by the exchange of fire in the village of al-Judayyda, in Karak governorate. Jordan's Public Security Directorate ⁠said ​in a statement carried by state media that security forces located the suspects while they were hiding in an abandoned house. They refused to surrender and attacked security forces, who returned fire and arrested all three after wounding them.

No security ⁠personnel were injured, and security forces found a number of firearms and rounds of ammunition in the suspects' possession. There has ⁠been no claim of ⁠responsibility for the church attack.

Jordan, a US partner in the fight against extremism, has foiled Islamist militant plots in the past. The security officials did not name any Islamist groups in ‌the press conference. (Writing by ‌Eman Abouhassira and Michael Georgy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Raju ​Gopalakrishnan, Sharon Singleton and Hugh Lawson)