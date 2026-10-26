China's Xi opens Communist Party plenum, aims for firm governance measures

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 18:49 IST
China's Xi opens Communist Party plenum, aims for firm governance measures

China's Communist Party began a meeting of senior cadres on Monday aimed at tightening discipline and pressing officials to implement Beijing's orders, paving the way for a leadership reshuffle next year expected to extend President Xi Jinping's rule for ‌another five years.

Xi briefed the party's four-day Central Committee meeting on a draft document centred on "full and rigorous party self-governance" that state news agency Xinhua said addressed the challenges the party faced, including growing its governing capacity, as well as guarding against complacency and combating corruption, the president's signature campaign. The implementation of major decisions and plans of the Central ‌Committee, the largest of its top decision-making bodies, must not be empty rhetoric, the Xinhua commentary read.

"It is essential to both refine institutional rules and regulations to ‌close loopholes and strengthen safeguards, and ensure their effective implementation," it said. The Central Committee will convene in the closed-door meeting from Monday to Thursday — the fifth such gathering since the current cohort was formed in 2022 and therefore known as the "fifth plenum".

Analysts say this could be the last major party gathering before its 2027 leadership reshuffle, when Xi is expected to hold on to the top job for a ⁠fourth term. "The ​plenum will present Xi as in ⁠control, and able to continue his command," said Kerry Brown, director of King's College London's Lau China Institute. "It is likely everything will be centred on him, to dispel any rumours or doubts about his physical fitness ⁠and ability to continue in his role."

With substantive policy issues already largely set in previous gatherings, "this will be a plenum where appearances will matter as much, if not more, than ​substance," Brown added. ROOTING OUT CORRUPTION FOR MARKET PREDICTABILITY

Xi has overseen a vast anti-corruption campaign in recent years which has led to the purge of hundreds ⁠of senior officials and top generals, even the president's one-time allies. While some say the purges — particularly those targeting the highest ranks of the armed forces — are destabilising and undermine combat readiness, the party has portrayed ⁠the ​campaign as both necessary and regenerative, saying the military must undergo a phoenix-like rebirth and "bathe in flames and be forged anew."

The Xinhua commentary presented the anti-corruption drive as a demonstration of "sustained and systemic" self-governance to "ensure officials dare not, cannot and do not want to commit corruption". "For global investors and policymakers, this signals greater predictability," it said, ⁠arguing that China was also creating a more transparent environment for international cooperation as merit and the rule of law prevail over connections and bribery.

Typically seven plenums — ⁠each usually associated with a particular agenda — are ⁠held between major party congresses, which convene twice a decade. The party's constitution requires at least one plenum to be held every year. The fifth plenum usually deliberates the country's strategic blueprint, the five-year plan, but an unusually late third plenum, delayed for ‌more than half year until ‌mid-2024, has disrupted the conventional scheduling.

TRENDING

1
"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

Global
2
Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bolsonaro

Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bols...

Global
3
80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth time

80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth ti...

Global
4
Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in Mumbai on State visit to India

Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in M...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Uncertain Jobs, Unequal Odds: South Korea’s Pandemic Findings on Suicide Attempts

The AI Readiness Paradox: Oil Wealth Offers No Clear Shortcut to Higher Worker Productivity

AI Chatbots Deliver Surprising HIIT Information: All Four Miss Readability Benchmarks

The HPV Vaccine Knowledge Gap: Why Awareness Alone Is Failing Cancer Prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026