“Directed DGP to take strictest possible action”: Punjab CM Mann on Moga firing

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday directed the Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav to take the strictest possible action against the perpetrator following a firing incident in Moga. Addressing the media persons on the incident, CM Mann said, "It has been reported that a shooting has taken place. I have immediately directed the DGP to take the strictest possible action against the perpetrator."

The incident involves the murder of two individuals, identified as Sahil Jindal and Gagan Deep Singh. Three others sustained injuries. Five accused have been arrested. Earlier, taking aim at the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gaurav Bhatia on Monday alleged that the party has turned the state towards lawlessness, with “anarchy, crime” becoming all the more prevalent across the state.

Talking about the recent murders, and kidnappings, and prevalence of drugs, the BJP leader said that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has let down the very people he is supposed to serve. “The law and order situation in Punjab has completely collapsed, and Bhagwant Mann has turned Punjab into a land of thugs and lawlessness. That is the case. And if we say that you are committing sins like the corrupt and dishonest Arvind Kejriwal, and that AAP has become a party of anarchy and crime, it wouldn't be wrong,” Bhatia said while addressing a press conference here.

“You will see news of crime coming from Punjab. Murders. Drugs. Suicide, where Bhagwant Mann's government protects criminals and killers. And there is a victim who is being harassed; that is the people of Punjab,” he added. Punjab Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, said that the injured are currently receiving treatment, and a case has been registered under the Arms Act.

“Based on the statement of Somnath Jindal, who was injured in the incident, we registered FIR number 365 under sections 103, 109, 190, 191, 3, and 25/27 of the Arms Act at City South Moga Police Station. So far, five accused, Puneet Gaba, Kiranpal Singh, Tajinder Singh, Baljit Kaur, and Jeevan have been arrested. Further investigation is still underway,” the Punjab DGP said. Criticising the Bhagwant Mann-led government, Bhatia said that whenever it comes to taking responsibility, the CM simply runs away.“Illegal, bullets are being fired in broad daylight. Two people are murdered. Bhagwant Mann should take responsibility. When it comes to responsibility, they run away. That's why ‘Bhaag’want Mann,” the BJP leader said.

Targeting Arvind Kejriwal over being ‘silent’ on the rising crime rate under his party’s leadership, Bhatia added, “Why is Arvind Kejriwal silent? Arvind Kejriwal is someone who just sleeps, wakes up, stays awake, drinks water, eats food, and then rides a bike on camera. Such a serious situation in Punjab...People get murdered, citizens ask questions, and you stay silent. What kind of behaviour is this of yours, Arvind Kejriwal ji? Please tell us.” Bhatia’s comment comes ahead of the assembly elections, which are set to see a high-stakes battle against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and the incumbent AAP. Congress too is set to launch its poll campaign in Punjab, with Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launching the party’s campaign on November 4. (ANI)