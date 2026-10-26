Olympics-Roux de Bezieux set to lead French Alps 2030 committee, source says

Geoffroy ​Roux de ‌Bezieux is ​expected to be named president of ‌the organising committee for the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (OCOG) in ‌the French Alps, a person ‌familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Monday.

Roux de Bezieux, the former boss ⁠of ​France's ⁠main business lobby MEDEF, is expected to ⁠be appointed at the organising committee's ​executive board meeting on Thursday. He ⁠would succeed Edgar Grospiron, who left the ⁠post ​last month before chief executive Vincent Roberti was appointed ⁠interim president.

Roux de Bezieux, 64, had ⁠been ⁠named chair of OCOG's Remuneration Committee in April.