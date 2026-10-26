India seeks greater Dutch investment in manufacturing, infrastructure, digital technologies: Piyush Goyal

India and the Netherlands have discussed expanding Dutch investments in India's manufacturing, infrastructure, research and development (R&D) and digital technology sectors, as both countries look to strengthen economic ties and build resilient supply chains.

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 21:11 IST
India seeks greater Dutch investment in manufacturing, infrastructure, digital technologies: Piyush Goyal
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal with Netherlands' Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Sjoerd Sjoerdsma (Photo/X@PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI

India and the Netherlands have discussed expanding Dutch investments in India's manufacturing, infrastructure, research and development (R&D) and digital technology sectors, as both countries look to strengthen economic ties and build resilient supply chains. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held discussions with the Netherlands' Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Sjoerd Sjoerdsma, on Monday, focusing on new opportunities for trade and investment.

Sharing details of the meeting on social media platform X, Goyal said, "Discussed advancing the India-Netherlands economic partnership through expanded trade, resilient supply chains and greater Dutch investment in India's manufacturing, R&D, infrastructure, renewable energy, logistics and digital technologies." The two ministers also explored cooperation in semiconductors, green hydrogen and clean energy, sectors that are important for India's efforts to expand domestic manufacturing and reduce dependence on imports of advanced technologies.

Goyal said they "explored opportunities for collaboration in semiconductors, green hydrogen and clean energy, while leveraging the India-EU FTA to unlock new avenues for trade and investment." In a separate meeting with members of the Dutch Parliament, Goyal discussed opportunities arising from the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), particularly in expanding market access and strengthening supply chains.

He said the discussions covered the agreement's potential to "boost market access, diversify supply chains, and unlock fresh investment opportunities." Goyal also emphasised cooperation in advanced manufacturing, renewable energy and innovation to build a stronger long-term economic partnership.

The discussions come as India and the European Union work towards operationalising their trade agreement, which is expected to provide businesses with greater access to each other's markets. For India, deeper cooperation with the Netherlands could support investment in technology-intensive manufacturing, clean energy and logistics, while creating opportunities for Indian businesses to expand their presence in European markets.

Goyal also expressed his intention to continue discussions with his Dutch counterpart, saying, "Look forward to welcoming him to India soon to take these discussions forward." (ANI)

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