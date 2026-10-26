Head of Mexico's electoral authority resigns amid corruption allegations

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 20:12 IST
Head of Mexico's electoral authority resigns amid corruption allegations

​The head of Mexico's National ​Electoral Institute (INE), Guadalupe ‌Taddei, is ​slated to present her resignation on Monday amid allegations of corruption, a decision ‌President Claudia Sheinbaum said she supports.

• "This decision reflects my conviction that protecting the institute, and allowing it to continue fulfilling its constitutional mission, ‌must always take precedence over any circumstantial or personal ‌interest," Taddei said • The resignation, which Taddei announced on Sunday and will officially present on Monday, comes as the institute is busy organizing the ⁠legislative ​elections scheduled ⁠for June 2027

• Taddei has been accused of favoring an INE ⁠contractor, with whom she has a personal relationship, with contracts worth millions ​of dollars • "Over the past few days, rumors, fabricated material, leaks, ⁠and versions of events have spread through the media and social networks, ⁠and ​as in all such cases, their authenticity, context, and purpose must be verified and corroborated, Taddei said in ⁠a statement

• Sheinbaum said that an investigation into the possible conflict ⁠of interest ⁠at INE is necessary, but criticized what she described as a public lynching of Taddei

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