"IDF is focused on its missions," Israeli military dismisses reports of Netanyahu-Zamir rift over Iran

Following media reports alleging a major dispute between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir regarding Iran, the Israeli military released a statement addressing the claims. According to The Times of Israel, clarifying the army's position regarding the media coverage ahead of the upcoming elections, the Israeli military stated, “Regarding various reports in the Israeli and international media over the past day, which attributed various statements to the chief of staff or senior military officials, we wish to clarify: The IDF is focused on its missions and maintains a high state of alert on all fronts, in light of various warnings and the sensitivity of the current period.”

Reiterating that its operational decisions remain strictly objective and free from external influence, the military added, “The operational activities and considerations of the IDF are solely security-related, professional, matter-of-fact and statesmanlike, and any other discourse is misleading and irrelevant.” After reports of rifts over Iran, IDF says it’s focused on missions, ‘any other discourse is misleading’The Israeli military issues a response to recent media reports about a major confrontation between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir related to Iran, Times of Israel reported.

“Regarding various reports in the Israeli and international media over the past day, which attributed various statements to the chief of staff or senior military officials, we wish to clarify: The IDF is focused on its missions and maintains a high state of alert on all fronts, in light of various warnings and the sensitivity of the current period,” the military says, referring to the elections. “The operational activities and considerations of the IDF are solely security-related, professional, matter-of-fact and statesmanlike, and any other discourse is misleading and irrelevant,” the military adds.

This comes after Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz on Monday denied reports of a confrontation between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir over possible military action against Iran, saying Israel had no intention of launching an "attack" before the country's elections, according to The Times of Israel. "The reports of disagreements between the political leadership and the IDF on Iran are completely baseless and false," Katz said in a statement. “I state unequivocally that Israel had no intention of initiating an attack on Iran before the elections in Israel, while making clear that if Iran attacks Israel, we will respond with great force,” he said, adding that “all reports on this matter are completely false.”

The denial followed a report by Israel's Channel 12 news on Sunday night that a confrontation was brewing between Netanyahu and Zamir over a proposed military action linked to Iran. The report said the prime minister had instructed unspecified military action, which defence officials reportedly believed could lead to a swift confrontation with Iran shortly before the elections.

Army Radio published similar details on Monday morning, citing two senior security officials. Meanwhile, responding to the local media reports, Yisrael Beytenu, chairman Avigdor Liberman, has written to the Israel Attorney General demanding a criminal investigation against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a post on X, Liberman, who is one of Netanyahu's opponents in Tuesday's Knesset polls, said, " This morning, I appealed to the Attorney General demanding the opening of a criminal investigation against Benjamin Netanyahu for the charge of treason. In the past month, Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has been pressuring the heads of the security establishment to take steps that could create a miscalculation vis-à-vis Iran. The attempt to drag the State of Israel into war on the eve of elections, together with the willingness to sacrifice IDF soldiers solely due to fear of losing the elections, constitutes treason against the state, its security, and the IDF soldiers." Israel's Channel 12, which cited anonymous sources, said Zamir had been resisting carrying out the military action and sought further deliberations, as well as signed documentation from Netanyahu regarding legal authorisation for it. The network, however, gave no details of what these instructions were, although speculation is that they were regarding a fresh "attack" on Iran.

However, Times of Israel quoted Netanyahu in an interview to Israel's Channel 14, where he dubbed the allegations as 'nonsense'. Earlier in another TV appearance, the Israeli PM had said that he had instructed the IDF and Mossad to work to topple the Iranian regime. Another Prime Ministerial Hopeful Gadi Eisenkot also criticised the reported 'clash' between Netanyahu and the IDF chief of staff and warned Netanyahu of attempting to put political interests over national security.

The controversy that comes just 24 hours ahead of a critical poll has given fodder to Netanyahu's opponents even as final opinion polls showed a slim lead for Eisenkot's coalition, with none of the current coalitions in a position to form the government. (ANI)