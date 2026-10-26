Turkey's Erdogan says criticism of Libya maritime deal has no legitimate basis
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that reactions from the European Union and others to the approval of a maritime agreement between Turkey and Libya had no legitimate basis, defending Ankara's policy in the eastern Mediterranean. "We are not seeking to score points against anyone in the eastern Mediterranean," Erdogan said, adding that those seeking to exclude Turkey from the region must respect the will of Turkey and Libya.
Libya's eastern-based parliament approved the 2019 maritime boundaries agreement with Turkey on October 20, reversing years of opposition to the deal. Greece and the EU rejected the move, saying the agreement violates the sovereign rights of other states and international law.