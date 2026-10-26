Turkey's Erdogan says criticism of Libya maritime deal has no legitimate basis

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 21:52 IST
Turkey's Erdogan says criticism of Libya maritime deal has no legitimate basis

Turkish ​President Tayyip Erdogan ​said on ‌Monday that ​reactions from the European Union and others to ‌the approval of a maritime agreement between Turkey and Libya had no legitimate ‌basis, defending Ankara's policy in the eastern ‌Mediterranean. "We are not seeking to score points against anyone in the eastern Mediterranean," Erdogan ⁠said, ​adding that ⁠those seeking to exclude Turkey from the region ⁠must respect the will of Turkey and ​Libya.

Libya's eastern-based parliament approved the 2019 ⁠maritime boundaries agreement with Turkey on October 20, ⁠reversing ​years of opposition to the deal. Greece and the EU rejected ⁠the move, saying the agreement violates the sovereign ⁠rights ⁠of other states and international law.

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