Trump administration loses push to block California votes from alleged noncitizens

A ​US appeals ‌court on ​Monday ruled against President Donald Trump's ‌administration in a major voting dispute ahead of the midterm elections, denying ‌a request to block California from ‌counting mail ballots from people on a list of more than 20,000 ⁠registered ​voters ⁠the federal government alleges are likely noncitizens.

The ⁠decision by the San Francisco-based 9th ​US Circuit Court of Appeals marked ⁠the latest setback in Trump's efforts ⁠to assert ​a greater federal role in overseeing elections in ⁠the run-up to the November 3 midterms ⁠in ⁠which his fellow Republicans are fighting to retain control ‌of ‌Congress.