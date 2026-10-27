Soccer-Putellas wins 2026 Ballon d'Or Feminin award

​Spain ​midfielder Alexia ‌Putellas was ​presented with the Ballon d'Or ‌Feminin award on Monday, receiving the highest individual honour ‌in women's football after ‌another season of success for club and country.

An international panel ⁠of ​journalists ⁠selects the winner, recognising the player ⁠judged to have been ​the standout performer over the ⁠past year. Putellas won the ⁠treble ​with Barcelona in the 2025-26 campaign before ⁠moving to Women's Super League ⁠side ⁠London City Lionesses in July.