Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted three Houthi missiles launched towards Eastern Region

The ​Saudi-led ‌coalition in Yemen ​said it intercepted ‌and destroyed three ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Houthis ‌towards Saudi Arabia's Eastern Region ‌early on Tuesday, as the fighting between ⁠the ​kingdom ⁠and the Iran-aligned group intensified.

Saudi Civil ⁠Defense had issued ​early warning alerts for ⁠a potential hostile threat in ⁠the ​Eastern Region and in Kharj governorate, before ⁠later saying the danger ⁠had ⁠passed in both areas.