Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted three Houthi missiles launched towards Eastern Region
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Saudi Arabia's Eastern Region early on Tuesday, as the fighting between the kingdom and the Iran-aligned group intensified.
Saudi Civil Defense had issued early warning alerts for a potential hostile threat in the Eastern Region and in Kharj governorate, before later saying the danger had passed in both areas.