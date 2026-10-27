India's privacy law threatens newsrooms, media groups tell top court

​Some provisions ‌of the Indian ​government's privacy law are ‌changing the concept of news and could cause newsrooms to ‌close, Indian media groups ‌told the country's Supreme Court on Tuesday.

A group of ⁠21 ​news ⁠publishers, including companies owned by billionaires ⁠Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, ​has challenged India's privacy law ⁠in court, arguing it would ⁠trample ​upon investigative work and allow New Delhi ⁠to identify journalists' sources, Reuters reported ⁠on ⁠Monday.