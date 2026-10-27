India's privacy law threatens newsrooms, media groups tell top court
Some provisions of the Indian government's privacy law are changing the concept of news and could cause newsrooms to close, Indian media groups told the country's Supreme Court on Tuesday.
A group of 21 news publishers, including companies owned by billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, has challenged India's privacy law in court, arguing it would trample upon investigative work and allow New Delhi to identify journalists' sources, Reuters reported on Monday.