Can Nature Save the Planet? UNEP Reveals Why Global Climate and Biodiversity Efforts Are Failing

Nature is emerging as one of the world's most powerful tools against climate change, biodiversity loss and environmental degradation, but governments are struggling to turn environmental promises into meaningful action. A new 2026 report by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), titled Unlocking Nature-based Solutions: Building Enabling Environments, warns that weak policies, inadequate financing and poor coordination are preventing countries from fully using nature to strengthen economic development and climate resilience. Prepared by UNEP's Biodiversity, People and Landscape Unit within its Ecosystems Division, with contributions from researchers Emmanuelle Cohen-Shacham, Luis Pineda and Angela Andrade, the study examines the barriers holding back nature-based solutions and recommends reforms to make environmental protection a central part of national development strategies.

Nature-based solutions involve restoring forests, protecting wetlands, conserving coastal ecosystems and managing agricultural landscapes sustainably. These approaches can reduce flooding, improve water security, protect biodiversity and strengthen livelihoods. However, the report finds that despite growing international support, many initiatives remain small, underfunded and disconnected from government development priorities.

$200 Billion Investment Falls Short as Nature Faces a Growing Financing Crisis

One of the report's most striking findings is the enormous financing gap facing nature-based solutions. Global investment currently stands at approximately $200 billion annually, but must triple by 2030 and almost quadruple by 2050 to achieve international climate, biodiversity and land-restoration targets.

Meanwhile, private financial flows directly damaging nature are estimated at $5 trillion annually, approximately 140 times greater than private investment supporting nature-based solutions. This imbalance highlights an economic system that often makes environmental destruction more profitable than ecosystem protection.

Public funding accounts for approximately 82% of nature-based solutions financing, while private investors contribute around 17%. In comparison, private investment represents 44% of broader climate finance.

The report explains that many ecosystem restoration projects require 10 to 20 years to deliver their full benefits, making them less attractive to investors seeking faster returns. Services such as cleaner water, flood prevention and biodiversity conservation also provide widespread public benefits without generating direct commercial income.

UNEP recommends redirecting environmentally harmful subsidies, expanding blended finance and using public guarantees to attract private investment. Governments should also recognize forests, wetlands and other ecosystems as valuable economic infrastructure when preparing national budgets.

Government Policy Conflicts Are Holding Back Environmental Progress

The report identifies fragmented governance as another major obstacle. Environmental ministries may promote wetland restoration while agricultural departments subsidize land conversion. Infrastructure agencies may prioritize concrete flood barriers even when ecosystem restoration could provide additional environmental and social benefits.

Such contradictions waste public resources and weaken national environmental commitments.

UNEP recommends stronger coordination between finance, agriculture, infrastructure, planning and environmental ministries. Governments should align national climate commitments, biodiversity strategies and land-restoration targets while giving local authorities adequate funding and legal powers.

Successful examples demonstrate what coordinated policies can achieve. The Netherlands' Room for the River programme improved flood protection for approximately 4 million people through natural floodplain restoration.

Brazil's Resilient Green Cities Programme is supporting coordinated climate action across 50 cities, connecting national environmental priorities with local planning and urban resilience.

From Coral Reefs to Coastal Communities, Nature Offers Economic Opportunities

The report highlights innovative projects showing how ecosystem protection can support economic development.

The Global Fund for Coral Reefs aims to mobilize $500 million for marine conservation through financing arrangements combining public, philanthropic and private resources.

Belize's 2021 debt restructuring reduced public debt by an amount equivalent to 12% of GDP while unlocking $180 million for marine conservation over 20 years.

In Kenya, the Indigenous-led Nashulai Maasai Conservancy removed 25 kilometres of fencing to restore wildlife corridors while maintaining traditional grazing practices.

France's Camargue coastal restoration initiative rehabilitated approximately 6,500 hectares of lagoons and marshes, strengthening protection against storm surges while supporting biodiversity, tourism and traditional livelihoods.

However, UNEP warns that conservation projects can deepen inequalities when Indigenous Peoples, women and local communities are excluded from decision-making or denied financial benefits.

The report calls for simpler funding procedures, recognition of traditional knowledge, stronger community land rights and fair distribution of project revenues.

Better Science, Stronger Institutions and Local Leadership Are Essential

Another major challenge is the disconnect between scientific research and economic decision-making. Environmental studies often measure biodiversity and ecosystem health, while finance ministries and investors require information about financial risks, avoided economic losses and investment returns.

UNEP recommends translating ecological evidence into practical economic indicators that governments and businesses can use when making investment decisions.

The report also calls for national monitoring systems that measure biodiversity improvements, climate resilience, social benefits and economic outcomes rather than simply counting planted trees or restored land.

Universities, government training institutions and professional organizations should introduce permanent education programmes to strengthen expertise in ecosystem restoration, sustainable infrastructure and environmental finance.

Ultimately, UNEP argues that nature-based solutions must move beyond isolated conservation projects and become part of mainstream economic planning. Stronger institutions, predictable financing, scientific monitoring and meaningful community participation can turn ecosystem protection into a long-term investment in food security, public health, economic resilience and sustainable development.