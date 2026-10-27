A ​fire ‌broke out ​in Guryong village, a deprived ‌area of Seoul's upmarket Gangnam district, on Tuesday, South ‌Korean fire authorities said. No ‌injuries or casualties had been reported, a fire ⁠official told ​Reuters.

Some ⁠75 firefighters and 24 ⁠fire trucks and other ​vehicles were deployed to tackle ⁠the blaze, the official ⁠said. The ​village, located near some of Seoul's ⁠most expensive neighbourhoods, was previously affected ⁠by ⁠a large fire in January.