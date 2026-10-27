Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Top doubles players call on ATP to rethink proposed changes

Leading men's doubles players have called on the ATP Tour ​to reconsider plans that would reduce the size of the doubles competitions at events and move prize money to ​the singles format. In a letter addressed to the ATP board and management and signed by ‌137 ​active players, 33 former players and 20 federations, the group said it understood the need for reforms but was deeply concerned about the plans being discussed.

World Series notebook: Brewers fans take over Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tampa Bay? More like Whitefish Bay, as in the Milwaukee suburb. With the Brewers two wins away from their first World Series title and ticket prices for ‌Games 1 and 2 at American Family Field over the weekend topping $2,000, Milwaukeeans piled onto airplanes and headed south for Game 3 at Tropicana Field. They were drawn to a stadium where tickets were still available near game time, with prices as low as $466 on resale sites.

WTA roundup: Anna Bondar ousts top seed in Guangzhou

Hungary's Anna Bondar knocked out top-seeded Daria Snigur of Ukraine 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the Guangzhou Open on Monday in China. Bondar served eight aces, converted four of eight break points and ‌posted a 22-12 edge in winners to complete the upset in just 75 minutes. She will face either American Sofia Kenin or Spain's Kaitlin Quevedo in the second round of the WTA 250 event.

Oregon QB Dante Moore (concussion) expected to miss ‌rest of season

Projected to be one of the top picks in the 2026 NFL Draft before returning to Oregon for his senior season, quarterback Dante Moore is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a concussion. Ducks coach Dan Lanning made the announcement Monday regarding the preseason Heisman Trophy contender, who has missed the past three games because of a concussion suffered Sept. 26 against Southern California. Moore has not been medically cleared to return.

NHL roundup: Wings' Michal Postava wins first start, tops Oilers in SO

Michal Postava made 25 saves and also stopped all three shootout tries and Dylan Larkin scored a 6-on-5 ⁠goal with 1:17 remaining ​to force overtime as the visiting Detroit Red Wings rallied for a ⁠4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. The 24-year-old Postava, making his first career NHL start, stopped shootout tries by Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins while Lucas Raymond roofed a wrist shot in the first round for what proved to be the game- winner.

NHL-Fans and players revel ⁠on frozen pond of ice hockey nostalgia

The Winnipeg Jets have a modern indoor arena but tens of thousands of their fans and those of the visiting Montreal Canadiens zipped up parkas, pulled on warm hats and stuffed their hands into mittens to watch their teams battle in a temporarily ​converted outdoor Canadian football stadium. Sunday night's Heritage Classic was not just something different for fans of the National Hockey League's rare but popular outdoor ice hockey celebrations.

NHL roundup: Wild's Quinn Hughes makes winning return to Vancouver

Quinn Hughes scored ⁠a goal and had an assist while reaching the 500-point career mark in his return to Vancouver, and Kirill Kaprizov scored his league- leading 13th goal and also had an assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Canucks 4-2 on Sunday night. Hughes, playing his first game in Vancouver since he was sent to ⁠Minnesota ​in a blockbuster trade on Dec. 12, 2025, became the second-fastest American defenseman in NHL history to reach 500 career points. Brian Leetch accomplished the feat in 496 games while Hughes, who was booed each time he touched the puck, did it in 520 games.

US CFTC, NBA agree to cooperate over basketball and prediction markets

A US regulator and the National Basketball Association entered into a cooperative agreement over prediction markets, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Monday, amid concerns about insider trading and market ⁠oversight. The two entities agreed to share related information that could have a direct impact on the "integrity" of professional basketball, according to a copy of the memorandum of understanding signed by CFTC Chairman Michael Selig and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

NFL-Jay-Z to headline next ⁠year's Super Bowl halftime show

Jay-Z will headline the 2027 Super ⁠Bowl halftime show in February, the National Football League announced on Monday. The show at the NFL championship game is the most-coveted showcase in the world of music. US television ratings for the halftime performance often top 100 million viewers and rank higher than the audience for the game itself.

Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links part of TGL opening night doubleheader

Tiger Woods' team will be on ‌display for a season-opening doubleheader when the TGL ‌opens for play on Dec. 27. The Tomorrow Golf League is a tech-infused golf league that features six three-member teams composed of ​PGA pros and top golfers competing in more intimate venues.