Europe shares fall as HSBC weighs, France protests keep investors wary

European shares fell on ‌Tuesday after disappointing earnings from HSBC weighed on banking shares, while ongoing tensions in France added to investor caution.

HSBC ‌fell 6.9%, after Europe's largest bank's revenue came in ‌below estimates, in part due to slower growth at its wealth business. The losses dragged the bank index that dropped 1.3%. The ⁠pan-European STOXX ​600 index ⁠was down 0.2% at 639.64 points by 0805 GMT, after climbing ⁠nearly 0.8% on Monday.

Investor sentiment remained fragile as French ​student leaders vowed to go on protesting despite government ⁠concessions on education, raising concerns as the movement spreads to ⁠unions and ​other activists, stokes unrest and deepens the economic damage. French equities fell more than 2% last week ⁠as protests shook investor confidence in the euro zone's second-largest economy.

Novartis raised ⁠its ⁠full-year core operating income guidance, sending the shares of the Swiss drugmaker up 3.1%.