Pakistan’s press freedom worsens as journalists unite against censorship, legal harassment

Senior journalists, media unions, political figures and civil society representatives in Pakistan have formed a joint alliance to defend press freedom amid growing concerns over censorship, legal intimidation, financial insecurity and restrictions on digital communication, as reported by Geo News.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 14:53 IST
Pakistan’s press freedom worsens as journalists unite against censorship, legal harassment
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Senior journalists, media unions, political figures and civil society representatives in Pakistan have formed a joint alliance to defend press freedom amid growing concerns over censorship, legal intimidation, financial insecurity and restrictions on digital communication, as reported by Geo News. According to Geo News, the decision emerged from a roundtable moderated by journalist Munizae Jahangir and chaired by veteran journalist Nasir Zaidi, where participants called for coordinated efforts to protect freedom of expression and expand civic space. Speakers proposed documenting violations and examining the role of political parties in passing restrictive laws. Prominent anchor Hamid Mir cited cases registered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), including those against journalists, and proposed a white paper detailing restrictions on free speech.

Veteran journalist Mujeebur Rehman Shami argued that Pakistan’s problem extended beyond legislation to the ineffective implementation of existing laws. Najam Sethi criticised political parties for failing to safeguard fundamental rights, warning that self-censorship and commercial pressures had weakened independent journalism. Asma Shirazi highlighted online harassment targeting women journalists, while Arifa Noor stressed the need to systematically document censorship and abuses against media workers. Journalists representing Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) described mounting security threats and economic pressures. KP journalist leader Nasir Hussain highlighted the killings of more than 30 journalists in the province since 9/11 and said 22 journalists faced threats in 2025. He also cited restrictive legislation proposed by the provincial assembly, which was withdrawn after protests, as reported by Geo News.

Former senator Farhatullah Babar urged the alliance to engage political parties directly and demand safeguards against surveillance and misuse of personal data. Meanwhile, journalists’ representatives criticised PECA amendments, defamation laws and delayed salaries, arguing that these measures had further weakened press freedom, as reported by Geo News. (ANI)

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