Trump says he will ban term artificial intelligence

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 21:52 IST
Trump says he will ban term artificial intelligence

​US President ​Donald Trump said ‌he would ​ban the term artificial intelligence ‌in documents and everything else, as he questioned why the Wall Street Journal ‌was not using his preferred ‌term, super intelligence. "When will The Wall Street Journal start calling Artificial Intelligence (AI), a ⁠very ​bad ⁠and inaccurate name, SI (Super Intelligence), the name ⁠which virtually everyone else is ​using, or soon will be," Trump said ⁠in a post on Truth ⁠Social.

"In ​short order, we will be officially BANNING the term, “AI/Artificial ⁠Intelligence,” in all relevant documents, and everything ⁠else, ⁠due to its inaccuracy."

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