Russia's Lavrov says information war around Ukraine will continue and is likely to escalate

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on ‌Tuesday that the information ‌war around Ukraine would continue and was likely to escalate, Interfax ⁠news agency ​reported.

Commenting ⁠on a phone call between President ⁠Vladimir Putin and the leaders ​of Finland and Norway earlier ⁠on Tuesday, Lavrov said they had ⁠offered ​nothing new on the Ukraine conflict, adding that European ⁠countries were simply seeking a ⁠role ⁠in the negotiation process.