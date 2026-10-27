EU proposes major Frontex expansion, curbs internal rights oversight

The European Commission proposed a ​major expansion of the powers of the EU border ‌agency Frontex ​on Tuesday, including giving it the capacity to act beyond EU territory, in the aftermath of the massive rush to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta last summer. The proposal would significantly broaden Frontex's mandate, allowing it to carry out deportations between non-EU countries, operate outside the ‌bloc and deploy rapid-reaction teams in emergencies.

The proposed legislation is an attempt to make Frontex more reactive to large-scale arrivals at the EU's borders, such as in Ceuta on the North African coast, as European governments push for tougher migration policies despite concerns from rights advocates over accountability. "Today we propose that Frontex becomes the central EU actor on returns," Magnus Brunner, commissioner for internal ‌affairs and migration, told reporters.

"It will be able to act faster, with a quick reaction force that can deploy within 24 hours and spot risks early, before an event becomes ‌a crisis," Brunner added. OVERSIGHT CONCERNS

But while the proposal would significantly broaden Frontex's role, it would also narrow the scope of its internal rights watchdog, with complaints referred to national authorities to handle. The proposal comes as member states increasingly focus on returns, arguing that too many migrants ordered to leave the bloc ultimately remain.

Although irregular arrivals have decreased, the arrival of more than 72,000 people in Ceuta from Morocco in late July, most of whom later ⁠left, reignited debate ​over the EU's migration rules and was cited ⁠by several member states as evidence for stronger tools. The plan envisages gradually expanding Frontex's standing corps to 30,000 officers by creating a new "European border and return reserve" of 17,000 officers by 2041, who would remain at the disposal ⁠of member states and could be deployed when needed, the commission said in a statement.

The proposal would create a new EU Return Coordination Centre within Frontex and expand the agency's role across the entire ​deportation process, from voluntary return counselling to organising returns and reintegration support, the statement said. The agency would also be empowered to help organise and carry out deportations from one ⁠non-EU country to another, subject to agreements with the countries involved and international legal standards, according to the statement.

That would mean Frontex could, for example, deport a Bangladeshi national from Libya – one of the main launching points for migrant ⁠boats ​crossing to Europe – back to Bangladesh. The proposal would also create a new online monitoring centre to track border-related developments on social media and support action against content linked to border security risks.

The Commission proposed allocating €11.8 billion to Frontex for the EU's 2028-2034 budget cycle, nearly double the almost €6 billion earmarked for the agency under the current 2021-2027 framework, as part of ⁠a planned expansion of its mandate. The push comes just a few months after EU lawmakers approved new rules aimed at speeding up deportations and allowing member states to establish ⁠return hubs outside the bloc.

Tuesday's proposal was ⁠met with criticism from rights groups and some lawmakers. "Working with third countries, without proper oversight or accountability, is a threat to fundamental rights and respect for international law, while leaving Frontex staff in legal limbo outside of European law," said Tineke Strik, a Dutch MEP from the ‌Greens/EFA group.

"The Commission is pandering ‌to populism and the far right on migration," she added.