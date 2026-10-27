Soccer-Galatasaray deny Fenerbahce claims after derby brawl

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 22:14 IST
Soccer-Galatasaray deny Fenerbahce claims after derby brawl

Fenerbahce condemned a brawl ​that broke out on the ​pitch after their 2-1 ‌derby defeat ​by Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday, with Galatasaray responding in a statement accusing ‌their rivals of making misleading allegations.

Players and staff from both teams rushed onto the field after a confrontation. Galatasaray accused Fenerbahce's Archie Brown of physically ‌attacking captain Abdulkerim Bardakci. "The rivalry and tension of the derby do not ‌give anyone the right to attack our players," Fenerbahce said in a statement, calling for an investigation and disciplinary action against those responsible.

"What happened cannot be dismissed as 'derby tension.' ⁠The ​behaviour of the ⁠opposing team's members, instead of reducing tension, fuelled the incidents." Galatasaray rejected the claims, describing Fenerbahce's ⁠statement as an attempt to compensate for defeat through false allegations and efforts ​to influence disciplinary proceedings.

"The statement made by our rival club is ⁠a clear example of the saying, 'The thief cries first to make the householder look guilty,'" ⁠Galatasaray ​said in a statement. The Turkish champions alleged that Fenerbahce had provoked tensions from their arrival at the stadium, including making gestures before kickoff ⁠and antagonising opponents.

Galatasaray also criticised the refereeing, along with the conduct of ⁠Fenerbahce players Brown, ⁠Kerem Akturkoglu and Mert Hakan Yandas. Reuters has contacted the Turkish Football Federation for comment.

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu's political survival on the line as Israel votes

Netanyahu's political survival on the line as Israel votes

Global
2
EXPLAINER-Israel election: What happens after polls close?

EXPLAINER-Israel election: What happens after polls close?

Global
3
Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted three Houthi missiles launched towards Eastern Region

Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted three Houthi missiles launched towar...

Global
4
USTR Greer warns EU that loan to Airbus threatens trade truce on aircraft financing

USTR Greer warns EU that loan to Airbus threatens trade truce on aircraft fi...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Interview Answers, Same Confidence? What AI-Supported Career Training Found

Cleaner Economies, Higher Consumption: The Uneven Picture Behind Energy Efficiency

Can Nature Save the Planet? UNEP Reveals Why Global Climate and Biodiversity Efforts Are Failing

Africa's Refugee Crisis Is Reshaping Economies, but the Real Costs May Surprise You, IMF Finds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026