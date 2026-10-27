Pope Leo's lung cancer has been a 'gamechanger' for papacy, Vatican foreign minister says
Pope Leo's lung cancer diagnosis and surgery has affected how Catholics view his health and papacy, the Vatican's foreign minister said on Tuesday. "It's a bit of a gamechanger," Archbishop Paul Gallagher told journalists at an event in Rome.
Leo, 71, had part of one lung removed in surgery on October 13. His doctors have said the cancer was localized and had not spread, and the pope will not require further treatment.