Pope Leo's lung cancer has been a 'gamechanger' for papacy, Vatican foreign minister says

​Pope Leo's ‌lung cancer diagnosis ​and surgery has ‌affected how Catholics view his health and papacy, the Vatican's ‌foreign minister said on ‌Tuesday. "It's a bit of a gamechanger," Archbishop Paul ⁠Gallagher told ​journalists ⁠at an event in Rome.

Leo, ⁠71, had part of one ​lung removed in surgery ⁠on October 13. His doctors ⁠have ​said the cancer was localized and ⁠had not spread, and the pope ⁠will ⁠not require further treatment.