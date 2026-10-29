Carlsberg holds profit guidance despite weak China sales
Danish brewer Carlsberg held its full-year profit guidance on Thursday after third-quarter sales matched expectations, though China remained a weak spot. ($1 = 6.6949 Danish crowns)
Danish brewer Carlsberg held its full-year profit guidance on Thursday after third-quarter sales matched expectations, though China remained a weak spot. ($1 = 6.6949 Danish crowns)
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