Tennis-Zverev ensures ascent to number one ranking with Vienna victory

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2026 06:43 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 06:43 IST
Tennis-Zverev ensures ascent to number one ranking with Vienna victory

Alexander Zverev ensured he would overtake Jannik Sinner in the ​rankings and become world number one for the ​first time next week with a ‌6-4 7-5 ​victory over Tallon Griekspoor in the last 16 of the Vienna Open on Thursday. The 29-year-old, who has enjoyed a stellar season capped by titles at ‌the French and US Opens, will become Germany's second men's number one after Boris Becker in 1991 when the new rankings are published on Monday.

Zverev's victory, which was sealed with an ace, was followed by a ceremony on ‌court when he was joined by his team and Thomas Muster, the only Austrian to have topped ‌the rankings, to mark the feat. "[It is] very special. To have the feeling to be on the top of the world is amazing," said Zverev, who will be the 30th man to top the rankings since they were introduced in 1973.

"It's different than winning a ⁠tournament, ​winning a title, but it's ⁠such a special feeling to know that the number one is going to be next to your name when the new rankings ⁠come out." Zverev would be the first to admit that injuries to Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, who between them won every ​Grand Slam title in the 2024 and 2025 seasons, had eased his ascent to the top of ⁠the rankings.

Sinner decided to end his season in early October to recover from a knee injury but world number three Alcaraz was in ⁠action ​in Vienna earlier on Thursday and saved four set points to beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1 7-6(11). Zverev came close to taking the number one ranking in 2022 at the French Open but tore ankle ligaments in ⁠his semi-final against Rafa Nadal and missed the rest of the season.

"I had to wait, but sometimes you've ⁠got to wait for the ⁠best things in life," Zverev added. "So it is how it is. I'm super happy, super thrilled. "This year, I mean, I have no words for this year. Again, ‌I'm just thankful. ‌I'm happy and all of the above."

TRENDING

1
Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence in focus

Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence ...

Peru
2
ASEAN centrality cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy, Indo-Pacific vision: Rajnath Singh

ASEAN centrality cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy, Indo-Pacific vision...

Global
3
Owaisi seeks urgent measures to tackle El Niño impact, water shortage in Telangana at all-party meeting

Owaisi seeks urgent measures to tackle El Niño impact, water shortage in Tel...

India
4
Cristiano Ronaldo's 2008 Ballon d'Or title win crowned the greatest with 'BOAT' award

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2008 Ballon d'Or title win crowned the greatest with 'BO...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Clean Energy to Waste Crisis: Australia's Solar Revolution Faces a Billion-Dollar Challenge

World Bank Study Reveals How International Arbitration Is Driving Foreign Investment Growth

Indonesia’s Hidden Tax Challenge: Can Better Banking and Digital Payments Unlock More Revenue?

Manure, Mushrooms and More: How Organic Waste Could Power Farms and Feed Their Soil

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026