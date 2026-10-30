China's Xi calls on EU to work with China, says Beijing handles ties with sincerity, goodwill

​China hopes ​Germany can adhere ‌to a "rational, ​pragmatic and friendly" China policy and that ‌the European Union can work with China in the same direction, Chinese ‌President Xi Jinping told German ‌President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Beijing on Friday. China has always viewed the EU ⁠as ​a ⁠partner and has developed ties with the ⁠bloc "in a spirit of sincerity and goodwill," ​Xi said, adding that cooperation ⁠outweighs competition and consensus outweighs differences in ⁠China-EU relations.

As ​long as China and the EU uphold a ⁠partnership positioning and adhere to equal dialogue, "differences ⁠and ⁠problems can always be resolved," the Chinese president said.