Pankaj Tripathi calls ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’ a "perfect festive watch", Aditi Rao Hydari says sharing screen with him is "a joy"

Actors Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari-starrer ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’ is set to premiere digitally on November 13, bringing together romance, humour and family drama for a festive watch. The film promises a wholesome family entertainer centred around relatable characters, light-hearted humour and the warmth of relationships, making it a watch for audiences looking to spend quality time with their loved ones this Diwali season, according to a press release.

Talking about the film, Pankaj Tripathi said in a statement, “What I liked about the film is its simplicity, relatable characters and the little moments of humour that make family stories so special. It has the warmth of family, a touch of romance and the kind of fun that makes for a perfect festive watch. I had a wonderful time being part of this film and look forward to audiences enjoying this delightful ride with their loved ones.” Aditi Rao Hydari added, “It's a film that wraps romance, humour and family drama into one heartfelt package, the kind you want to watch with the people you love. I had such a lovely time with my character, discovering her quirks and the little ways she connects with everyone around her. And sharing the screen with Pankaj ji for the first time was truly a joy. His humour is so effortless, so natural, that it made every scene feel lighter and far more fun.”

Directed by Varun V Sharma, the film has its story and screenplay written by Brijendra Kala, Ali Abbas Zafar and Varun V Sharma, while the dialogues have been penned by Brijendra Kala. The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Himanshu Kishan Mehta and Alicia Zafar, with Ali Abbas Zafar serving as the creative producer.

‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’ will premiere on Sony LIV on November 13. (ANI)