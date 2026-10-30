GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for a sixth straight week

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 17:14 IST
GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for a sixth straight week

Global equity funds saw substantial inflows in the ​week ended October 28, though at ​a slower pace, as a ‌rebound in ​AI and chip stocks, led by South Korea’s SK Hynix after record quarterly profit, lifted demand for technology and Asian ‌funds. Investors bought a net $10.19 billion in global equity funds for a sixth consecutive week of net purchases, though inflows eased from $25.06 billion the previous week, according to LSEG Lipper data.

There was, ‌however, some caution in markets over the AI trade ahead of earnings reports from ‌AI hyperscalers Alphabet , Microsoft and Amazon. Asian equity funds led regional inflows, attracting $9.9 billion in net purchases, after $11.58 billion the previous week. Investors added $4.54 billion to European funds but withdrew a net $6.65 billion from US equity ⁠funds.

Among sectoral ​funds, investors allocated $5.5 ⁠billion to the technology sector, up from $5.07 billion the previous week. Industrial sector funds also drew $408 million, while ⁠utilities saw $928 million in outflows. Weekly net inflows into global bond funds cooled to a six-week low of $2.72 ​billion.

Global short-term bond funds saw $2.67 billion in weekly outflows—the first net sales since April ⁠15—while investors bought $2.62 billion in government bond funds and $1.01 billion in corporate bond funds. Meanwhile, money market funds recorded ⁠net ​outflows of $38.5 billion, reversing from $16.95 billion in inflows the previous week.

In commodities, investors withdrew $1.51 billion from gold and other precious metal funds, marking a second week of net sales in ⁠the past seven weeks. Energy funds, however, attracted $177 million in inflows. Data covering 29,184 emerging-market ⁠funds showed equity funds ⁠remained popular for a third straight week, drawing $2.2 billion in net inflows. Bond funds, however, saw net sales of $1.85 billion, their ‌largest weekly ‌outflow since September 30.

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