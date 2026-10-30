China opposes US FCC ban on Chinese lab testing, vows countermeasures if US presses ahead

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 19:52 IST
China opposes US FCC ban on Chinese lab testing, vows countermeasures if US presses ahead

​China firmly ​opposes the ‌US Federal Communications ​Commission's vote to bar all ‌Chinese labs from testing electronic devices for use in the US, ‌its commerce ministry said on Friday, ‌warning it would take necessary countermeasures "if the US side persists in acting unilaterally." China ⁠had ​previously ⁠proposed negotiating a bilateral mutual-recognition agreement, but "the ⁠US side's attitude has been extremely ​passive and negative," the Chinese ⁠ministry said in a statement on ⁠Friday.

China ​remains open to resolving the issue through consultation, and ⁠urges the US to "immediately revoke the relevant ⁠measures," ⁠according to the statement.

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