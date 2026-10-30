China opposes US FCC ban on Chinese lab testing, vows countermeasures if US presses ahead
China firmly opposes the US Federal Communications Commission's vote to bar all Chinese labs from testing electronic devices for use in the US, its commerce ministry said on Friday, warning it would take necessary countermeasures "if the US side persists in acting unilaterally." China had previously proposed negotiating a bilateral mutual-recognition agreement, but "the US side's attitude has been extremely passive and negative," the Chinese ministry said in a statement on Friday.
China remains open to resolving the issue through consultation, and urges the US to "immediately revoke the relevant measures," according to the statement.