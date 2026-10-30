On again: Trump restores weekend campaign rallies in Iowa, Kansas

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 19:53 IST
On again: Trump restores weekend campaign rallies in Iowa, Kansas

US President Donald ​Trump has restored canceled campaign ​rallies in Iowa ‌and Kansas ​days before November 3 midterm elections, a White House official said on Friday. "Rallies are ‌BACK ON! President Trump loves his supporters, and in addition to nearly 20 tele-rallies, he will hold back-to-back rallies in Kansas and ‌Iowa on Sunday," the official said, speaking on condition ‌of anonymity.

The reversal comes after Trump told reporters on Thursday he did not "feel like I have to go to Kansas," where Republican Senator Roger ⁠Marshall faces ​an unexpectedly ⁠competitive race against Democrat Adam Hamilton. "He is doing very well. We are going ⁠to have a strong Tuesday night," Trump said at the ​time. The White House official said the rallies had been rearranged ⁠to accommodate the tele-rallies recently added to Trump's schedule.

On Friday, Trump will campaign ⁠in ​Florida, hoping to galvanize his supporters in a state he won handily in 2024 but where early voting has ⁠tilted toward Democrats. It will be his latest stop in a ⁠state Republicans ⁠usually expect to win, following campaign events earlier this week in Mississippi and South Carolina.

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