Spanish police arrest suspected founder of 'Blocus' group linked to looting

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 20:05 IST
Spanish police arrest suspected founder of 'Blocus' group linked to looting

Spanish police said on Friday they ​had arrested the suspected founder and main ​promoter of the local "Blocus" chapter, a ‌group accused ​of using social media and online channels to exploit student protests and demonstrations as a cover for looting and violence.

The arrest followed a ‌wave of anti-establishment protests organised through social media under the "Blocus" banner and the slogan "Instituts Indignats" (Indignant High Schools), an apparent reference to the "Lycees Indignes" movement that has mobilised young students across France in recent weeks. Six other people ‌linked to the group have been arrested in Spain, the Interior Ministry said.

The male suspect ‌is accused of creating and administering Telegram groups used to coordinate their actions and of disseminating a video featuring a hooded individual claiming to be the movement's leader. POLICE PREPARING FOR FURTHER DEMONSTRATIONS

He presented himself on social media as the person responsible ⁠for Blocus ​in Spain, investigators said. Telegram ⁠groups linked to the group, some with thousands of members, have been repeatedly shut down for violating the messaging platform's ⁠terms of service. Messages posted in the groups encouraged participants to wear black clothing and Halloween masks on October 31 ​and, in some cases, promoted looting and vandalism.

The investigation is linked to unrest in Barcelona ⁠on October 24 in which around 500 people took part, according to the Civil Guard police force. Violence during the protests led ⁠to ​the arrest of 132 people including 83 minors and 49 adults, Catalan police said.

Police said they were still investigating while preparing security deployments for further demonstrations planned for October 31, mirroring similar ⁠calls for action seen in France, as they sought to identify and close channels used to coordinate the ⁠unrest. Investigators are also ⁠examining the spread of false alarm messages on social media. Madrid's Metro operator said on Thursday that reports circulating online of a bomb threat were a hoax.

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