Convoy carrying evacuees from Russian-controlled Oleshky reaches Crimea, witnesses say
A humanitarian convoy carrying residents evacuated from the Russian-controlled city of Oleshky in Ukraine has reached the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula, witnesses said on Friday. They said the convoy of buses crossed into Crimea from the Kherson region of Ukraine.
Starving residents of Oleshky began evacuating on Friday as part of a joint relief operation by the opposing sides, the first of its kind in four years and eight months of war.