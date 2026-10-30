Convoy carrying evacuees from Russian-controlled Oleshky reaches Crimea, witnesses say

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 20:14 IST
Convoy carrying evacuees from Russian-controlled Oleshky reaches Crimea, witnesses say

​A humanitarian ​convoy ‌carrying residents evacuated ​from the Russian-controlled city ‌of Oleshky in Ukraine has reached the Russian-annexed Crimean ‌peninsula, witnesses said on ‌Friday. They said the convoy of buses crossed into ⁠Crimea ​from ⁠the Kherson region of Ukraine.

Starving residents ⁠of Oleshky began evacuating ​on Friday as part of ⁠a joint relief operation ⁠by ​the opposing sides, the first of ⁠its kind in four years ⁠and ⁠eight months of war.

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