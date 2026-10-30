​A humanitarian ​convoy ‌carrying residents evacuated ​from the Russian-controlled city ‌of Oleshky in Ukraine has reached the Russian-annexed Crimean ‌peninsula, witnesses said on ‌Friday. They said the convoy of buses crossed into ⁠Crimea ​from ⁠the Kherson region of Ukraine.

Starving residents ⁠of Oleshky began evacuating ​on Friday as part of ⁠a joint relief operation ⁠by ​the opposing sides, the first of ⁠its kind in four years ⁠and ⁠eight months of war.