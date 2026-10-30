Libya's NOC says armed group shuts off pipeline linking Hamada oilfield and Zawiya refinery

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 20:14 IST
Libya's NOC says armed group shuts off pipeline linking Hamada oilfield and Zawiya refinery

​Libya's National Oil ​Corporation said an armed group ‌shut ​a valve on Friday on the main Hamada crude oil pipeline that ‌links the Hamada field to the country's largest refinery, Zawiya, halting flows.

The closure marks the second time this month that ‌oil flows to Zawiya have been halted by an armed ‌group, underscoring the recurring disruptions that Libya's oil sector faces. "The NOC warned that a continued closure would inevitably result in the loss ⁠of approximately ​15,000 barrels ⁠per day of crude oil designated for supply to the Zawiya ⁠refinery," the corporation said in a statement.

It called on the Petroleum ​Facilities Guard, which provides security for Libya's oil fields, to ⁠help reopen the valve. The Zawiya refinery has a capacity of ⁠120,000 ​barrels per day and is connected to the country's 300,000-bpd Sharara oilfield.

Libyan oil output has been subject to ⁠repeated closures for political and technical reasons since the 2011 uprising ⁠against Muammar Gaddafi. ⁠Oil production is Libya's main economic resource, representing approximately 90% of its economy.

TRENDING

1
Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence in focus

Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence ...

Peru
2
ASEAN centrality cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy, Indo-Pacific vision: Rajnath Singh

ASEAN centrality cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy, Indo-Pacific vision...

Global
3
Owaisi seeks urgent measures to tackle El Niño impact, water shortage in Telangana at all-party meeting

Owaisi seeks urgent measures to tackle El Niño impact, water shortage in Tel...

India
4
Cristiano Ronaldo's 2008 Ballon d'Or title win crowned the greatest with 'BOAT' award

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2008 Ballon d'Or title win crowned the greatest with 'BO...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Second Life Without a Clear Record: Why Global Trade Data Struggles With Used Textiles

Why Climate Activists Stay or Leave: The Role of Hope, Belonging and Shared Purpose

AI Makes Student Marketing Projects Look Brilliant, How Can Teachers Judge Learning?

How Aerial Images and Satellite Data Sorted Hidden Patterns of America's City Trees

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026