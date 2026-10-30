Soccer-Pulisic extends contract with AC Milan

US forward ​Christian Pulisic has ​signed a contract ‌extension ​with AC Milan through 2031, the Serie A ‌club said on Friday. The 28-year-old had spells at Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea before joining Milan ‌in 2023. The American has recorded ‌44 goals in 141 appearances for the Rossoneri and finished the 2024-25 season as their ⁠top scorer.

"Pulisic's ​contract ⁠extension reflects a shared commitment to building on ⁠the progress made together in recent years, with ​the ambition to keep improving, achieve ⁠new milestones and write more memorable chapters in ⁠the ​Club's history," Milan said in a statement. Pulisic has represented his country at ⁠two World Cups and is a four-times winner ⁠of ⁠the U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year.