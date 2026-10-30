Tennis-Medvedev clinches ATP Finals berth by reaching Vienna semi-finals

Daniil Medvedev ​secured a place ‌at the ​season-ending ATP Finals for the seventh time after overwhelming Adrian Mannarino ‌6-2 6-3 to reach the Vienna Open semi-finals on Friday.

The 30-year-old Russian, who missed out on the season ‌finale last year after qualifying every year from ‌2019 to 2024, joined Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton in the eight-man field. Jannik Sinner has also qualified but ⁠will ​not compete ⁠due to injury, leaving four places still available.

Medvedev has enjoyed ⁠a resurgent season in which he has surpassed the 50-win ​mark for the first time since 2023 and ⁠claimed four titles. Medvedev took control early against Mannarino with a ⁠break ​of serve and eased through the opening set.

The former U.S. Open champion broke again at ⁠3-3 in the second set and closed out the match ⁠with ⁠another break. Medvedev will next face Alcaraz, who defeated Tommy Paul 6-4 7-6(2).