Tennis-Medvedev clinches ATP Finals berth by reaching Vienna semi-finals

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 22:14 IST
Tennis-Medvedev clinches ATP Finals berth by reaching Vienna semi-finals

Daniil Medvedev ​secured a place ‌at the ​season-ending ATP Finals for the seventh time after overwhelming Adrian Mannarino ‌6-2 6-3 to reach the Vienna Open semi-finals on Friday.

The 30-year-old Russian, who missed out on the season ‌finale last year after qualifying every year from ‌2019 to 2024, joined Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton in the eight-man field. Jannik Sinner has also qualified but ⁠will ​not compete ⁠due to injury, leaving four places still available.

Medvedev has enjoyed ⁠a resurgent season in which he has surpassed the 50-win ​mark for the first time since 2023 and ⁠claimed four titles. Medvedev took control early against Mannarino with a ⁠break ​of serve and eased through the opening set.

The former U.S. Open champion broke again at ⁠3-3 in the second set and closed out the match ⁠with ⁠another break. Medvedev will next face Alcaraz, who defeated Tommy Paul 6-4 7-6(2).

TRENDING

1
Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence in focus

Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence ...

Peru
2
ASEAN centrality cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy, Indo-Pacific vision: Rajnath Singh

ASEAN centrality cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy, Indo-Pacific vision...

Global
3
Owaisi seeks urgent measures to tackle El Niño impact, water shortage in Telangana at all-party meeting

Owaisi seeks urgent measures to tackle El Niño impact, water shortage in Tel...

India
4
Cristiano Ronaldo's 2008 Ballon d'Or title win crowned the greatest with 'BOAT' award

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2008 Ballon d'Or title win crowned the greatest with 'BO...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From 10 Billion to 4 Billion: The Demographic Reversal That Could Reshape the Global Economy

Global Supply Chains Can Cushion Economic Shocks, but Foreign Demand Creates a Hidden Risk

Vaccines Save Lives, but Who Handles the Waste? Exposing the Hidden Risks of Immunisation

Turning Trash Into Fuel? Study Finds Much of Municipal Waste's Energy Escapes Solid and Liquid Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026