US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged fellow G20 foreign ministers on Friday to work together for greater geopolitical stability and economic prosperity, warning that a series of crises posed serious threats to the global economic order. But Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's participation in the two-day gathering in Atlanta has roiled many G20 ministers, aggravating deep rifts over the wars in Ukraine and the Middle Eastthat experts and ‌diplomats say could thwart real progress at the meeting.

Canada's foreign minister, Anita Anand, who has been critical of Lavrov's participation, missed the opening plenary session. Her spokeswoman said she was arriving late from a Canada-EU summit in Montreal. South Africa's minister was also absent, not invited by the US, which holds this year's rotating presidency.

A traditional G20 family photo was left off Rubio's official schedule after some European officials said they would not be photographed with Lavrov. A third of the participants objected, including Australia and Canada, a Western diplomat said. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told reporters that he ‌expected the family photo to be scrapped entirely, adding, “In no case will there be a family photo with European partners and Mr. Lavrov together because, as I said yesterday, there is no normalcy with Russia.”

The US has sought to focus its allies ‌on trade imbalances while building a coalition to counter China's control of critical minerals, but the wars and their economic impact remain the top concern for many G20 members. In his opening remarks, Rubio said the world faced various crises that threatened global energy and food supply, trade, and the freedom of navigation.

"We are tasked, on behalf of the nations that we serve, to work together with one another to coordinate responses to emerging crises and to protect our shared interests," he said. "We can help set the context for expanded geopolitical stability and the broader economic prosperity agenda that our leaders will tackle." With G20 members Russia, China and middle powers such as Brazil and ⁠India trying to ​navigate US-China strategic competition, you have “much more of a split than we’ve ever had,” ⁠said Heidi Crebo-Rediker, who was chief economist at the State Department during the Obama administration.

Over the past decade or so, G7 countries would at least “have agreed a coordinated platform before they came to the G20, but now we don’t even really have that,” she added. A State Department official told reporters that four ⁠G20 ministerial-level meetings held this year had achieved some consensus, but more work was needed before the December 14 to 16 leaders' summit in Miami.

Rubio has championed the Pax Silica initiative, aimed at uniting G20 countries concerned about China's dominance in rare earths and other critical minerals. But any movement on that front will ​probably come afterwards, experts said, pointing to a US-led statement on excess industrial capacity that some G20 trade ministers signed after the group failed to reach consensus.

Elaine Dezenski of the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies said such statements by ad ⁠hoc groups could offer a way forward in the current environment. "The right test is whether the US can build cooperation with partners when all-member consensus appears to be out of reach," she said. She noted the Quad — a security grouping of the US, India, Japan and Australia — would also meet in Atlanta in coming days.

DISAGREEMENT OVER US ACTIONS TOWARD RUSSIA US ⁠President ​Donald Trump's recent decisions on Russia, including a deal to buy diesel and waiving some sanctions, could also weigh on discussions, along with Ukraine's problems with its Starshield satellite services.

“If it’s not brought up, it’s certainly the elephant in the room that the US — and Trump in particular — has taken a very solid stance together with (Russian President) Vladimir Putin and against Ukraine," Crebo-Rediker said. European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said she would call for increased support for Ukraine, while pushing for progress on accountability measures through the Special Tribunal and Claims ⁠Commission.

"Russia must be accountable," she wrote on X. Some countries may seek to avoid conflict, including Canada, Mexico, India and others still negotiating trade agreements with the US, said one G20 diplomat who declined to be named. "Everyone is trying to keep a low ⁠profile."

The meetings take place a day after Commerce Department data showed the ⁠US economy grew at its fastest pace in a year in the third quarter, buoyed by AI investment, even as other countries face slower growth or even contractions. They also fall just days before the November 3 midterm elections, which polls indicate could leave Trump without majorities in either house of Congress.

Although Ukraine has not been invited to join the G20 ministers in Atlanta, Trump is also pushing ‌hard for a ceasefire in Russia's war in Ukraine. ‌Russia, Ukraine and the US are expected to hold technical-level trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi next month.