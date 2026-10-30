Air Force One flyover for White House Halloween event causes flight delays

A White House flyover ​by the US presidential airplane as part ​of a children's Halloween party on ‌Thursday evening ​delayed dozens of flights and raised concerns among some in the nation's capital.

The flyover forced a temporary halt to traffic ‌at one of the capital's main airports and drew concerns from city lawmakers that residents, officials and the airport received only 15 minutes' notice. The plane — which is designated Air Force One when ‌President Donald Trump is on board — made two lower-than-normal passes around the White House on ‌Thursday evening, which prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to temporarily halt traffic at nearby Reagan Washington National Airport.

Trump was hosting a Halloween party for children when the flyover occurred. The White House posted a video of the ⁠flyover on ​one of its social ⁠media accounts, calling it "an epic Air Force One flyover at the White House for the trick-or-treaters!" The District of ⁠Columbia city council said in a social media post that only 15 minutes' notice was provided ​before the flyover "to anyone in downtown DC, at the Pentagon, or at National Airport. It ⁠startled many, including us."

Airline officials also said they had less than an hour's notice before the flyover. The airplane ⁠also ​flew over nearby Washington neighborhoods.

Some people flying to Washington reported that their planes were forced to circle or that they faced delays due to the flyover. FlightAware, a flight-tracking ⁠website, said 26% of departing flights and 17% of arriving flights were delayed on Thursday — or ⁠202 in total. Most ⁠of those delays were tied to the airport disruption. Trump is a fan of Air Force One flyovers and they often happen at major ‌sporting events ‌he is attending.