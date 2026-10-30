Air Force One flyover for White House Halloween event causes flight delays

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 21:55 IST
Air Force One flyover for White House Halloween event causes flight delays

A White House flyover ​by the US presidential airplane as part ​of a children's Halloween party on ‌Thursday evening ​delayed dozens of flights and raised concerns among some in the nation's capital.

The flyover forced a temporary halt to traffic ‌at one of the capital's main airports and drew concerns from city lawmakers that residents, officials and the airport received only 15 minutes' notice. The plane — which is designated Air Force One when ‌President Donald Trump is on board — made two lower-than-normal passes around the White House on ‌Thursday evening, which prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to temporarily halt traffic at nearby Reagan Washington National Airport.

Trump was hosting a Halloween party for children when the flyover occurred. The White House posted a video of the ⁠flyover on ​one of its social ⁠media accounts, calling it "an epic Air Force One flyover at the White House for the trick-or-treaters!" The District of ⁠Columbia city council said in a social media post that only 15 minutes' notice was provided ​before the flyover "to anyone in downtown DC, at the Pentagon, or at National Airport. It ⁠startled many, including us."

Airline officials also said they had less than an hour's notice before the flyover. The airplane ⁠also ​flew over nearby Washington neighborhoods.

Some people flying to Washington reported that their planes were forced to circle or that they faced delays due to the flyover. FlightAware, a flight-tracking ⁠website, said 26% of departing flights and 17% of arriving flights were delayed on Thursday — or ⁠202 in total. Most ⁠of those delays were tied to the airport disruption. Trump is a fan of Air Force One flyovers and they often happen at major ‌sporting events ‌he is attending.

TRENDING

1
Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence in focus

Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence ...

Peru
2
ASEAN centrality cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy, Indo-Pacific vision: Rajnath Singh

ASEAN centrality cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy, Indo-Pacific vision...

Global
3
Owaisi seeks urgent measures to tackle El Niño impact, water shortage in Telangana at all-party meeting

Owaisi seeks urgent measures to tackle El Niño impact, water shortage in Tel...

India
4
Cristiano Ronaldo's 2008 Ballon d'Or title win crowned the greatest with 'BOAT' award

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2008 Ballon d'Or title win crowned the greatest with 'BO...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From 10 Billion to 4 Billion: The Demographic Reversal That Could Reshape the Global Economy

Global Supply Chains Can Cushion Economic Shocks, but Foreign Demand Creates a Hidden Risk

Vaccines Save Lives, but Who Handles the Waste? Exposing the Hidden Risks of Immunisation

Turning Trash Into Fuel? Study Finds Much of Municipal Waste's Energy Escapes Solid and Liquid Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026