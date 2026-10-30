Mossad joins investigation into alleged foreign meddling in Israel elections: Report

Israel's Mossad intelligence agency is reportedly assisting the Shin Bet security service in an investigation into alleged foreign meddling in the recent national election. Citing an unverified report by Channel 12, the Times of Israel reported the development, adding that authorities suspect interference extending beyond Qatar to include additional foreign nations. The ongoing inquiry focuses on allegations surrounding efforts to pay Arab voters in an attempt to boost turnout at polling stations.

However, the Central Elections Committee has emphasised that the scope of the probe remains limited and does not cast doubt on the overall election results. Earlier on Thursday, Shin Bet (Israel's Security Agency) stated that information regarding alleged voter fraud in the recent election stems entirely from internal intelligence on foreign influence campaigns, rather than “any political party or political actor on either side of the political map."

According to The Times of Israel, the agency emphasised that access to the intelligence remained strictly restricted to internal security personnel and Central Elections Committee (CEC) chair Justice Noam Sohlberg until polls closed, The Times of Israel reported. Reaffirming its commitment to statutory boundaries, the Shin Bet stressed that it is operating exclusively under its legal mandate, with all measures being executed by professional staff and internal legal counsel.

Addressing allegations surrounding substantial Qatari funding intended to sway Arab turnout—which reached high levels during Tuesday’s vote—the agency clarified that its inquiry is “focused and limited in scope, and does not cast aspersions on or accuse an entire sector that went out to vote democratically and legally.” “Only those who acted in violation of the law will be dealt with,” the agency stated, as reported by The Times of Israel.

Additionally, the Shin Bet confirmed that its chief, David Zini, held high-level briefings over the past day with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot, and opposition leader Yair Lapid to outline the core suspicions currently under review. The agency noted that these briefings were conducted with the authorisation and at the explicit request of Sohlberg. Addressing ongoing inquiries, the Shin Bet noted that its investigation remains active, cautioning that “any statements concerning the content or nature of the suspicions do not reflect the agency’s position.” Once concluded, the agency stated it will submit its final findings directly to Sohlberg, “who is the authorised decision-maker on this matter.”

The statement comes amid heightened political scrutiny following demands for inquiries into alleged voting irregularities and foreign interference surrounding the election. While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the controversy as an “earthquake”, alleging that foreign entities had interfered in the elections in favour of Arab parties and called on Zionist parties to reject cooperation with Ra’am and the Joint List, Incumbent Minister of National Security and Chairman of Otzma Yehudit, Itamar Ben Gvir, called for the arrest of the Arab party bosses and alleged the involvement of money from Qatar.

However, Qatar has strongly denied claims that it interfered in Israel’s elections, accusing "certain Israeli politicians" of exploiting its name to serve domestic political interests and cover up their own failures. In an official statement published on X, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari rejected allegations of funding activities aimed at influencing the vote, warning that Doha will not stay silent while being dragged into Israel's internal politics.

Similarly, Arab political parties in Israel have also rejected allegations linking them to suspected foreign funding and interference in the Tuesday polls. This comes as the Central Elections Committee of Israel published the final results of the national election, confirming the distribution of seats in the 26th Knesset, which is scheduled to be sworn in on November 10. The pro-Netanyahu bloc secured 53 seats, falling short of the majority required to form a government.

According to The Times of Israel, the Likud party, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, emerged as the largest party with 27 seats, followed by Yashar with 21 seats. B’Yachad secured 12 seats, while the Joint List won 11. The Democrats and Ra’am secured eight seats each, while Yisrael Beytenu, United Torah Judaism and Otzma Yehudit won seven seats each. Shas and Religious Zionism secured six seats apiece.

The final results leave the pro-Netanyahu bloc with 53 seats, the anti-Netanyahu bloc with 48 seats and the Arab factions with 19 seats, according to The Times of Israel. The final voter turnout stood at 77.9 per cent of eligible voters, with 5,716,665 votes cast.

The Reservists, which secured 2.7 per cent of the vote, People of Israel with 1.7 per cent and Charedi Public with 0.2 per cent failed to cross the 3.25 per cent electoral threshold. The final official results will be submitted to Israeli President Isaac Herzog on November 4, following examinations of possible errors or inquiries. The newly elected Knesset is scheduled to be sworn in on November 10. (ANI)