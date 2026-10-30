Zelenskyy to visit Turkey on October 31 for talks with Erdogan on Russia-Ukraine war, Black Sea security

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay a working visit to Turkey on Saturday, October 31, at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications announced on Friday. According to the Presidency's Head of Communications, Burhanettin Duran, the high-level bilateral talks will take place in Istanbul, focusing extensively on regional security dynamics and the ongoing conflict with Russia.

"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine will pay a working visit to Türkiye on 31 October 2026 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," the Republic of Turkey Directorate of Communications stated on X. "During the talks to be held in İstanbul, the leaders will discuss the potential steps to further enhance bilateral cooperation between Türkiye and Ukraine, as well as regional and international developments, with a particular emphasis on the Russia–Ukraine War and the security situation in the Black Sea," the statement added.

Meanwhile, ahead of his scheduled visit to Turkey, President Zelenskyy announced significant progress in Ukraine's domestic deep-strike capabilities, revealing that Russian strategic facilities stretching as far as Yamal and Western Siberia are now within the operational range of Ukrainian missiles and drones. Sharing details of a comprehensive military review on social media platform X, Zelenskyy said, "Today there was an important briefing on the results of our deep strikes in September and October. I am grateful to all our warriors for their precision and for consistently and effectively enforcing Ukraine's long-range sanctions. Every Russian strike on our cities and communities always gets our fully justified response."

"Russian facilities along a line stretching from Yamal to Western Siberia are now within range of our deep strikes, and we are working to ensure that our drones and missiles can reach even more distant parts of Russian territory," the Ukrainian President noted. Zelenskyy further outlined plans to strengthen Ukraine's defence, including intelligence wings and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

He said, “We have set key priorities for the further use of Ukraine's long-range capabilities. Our deep-strike units will also be expanded, drawing on the capabilities of the Security Service of Ukraine, particularly its Alpha Special Operations Centre, as well as our intelligence agencies and other components of Ukraine's Defence Forces.” "Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities are one of the real guarantees of our independence now, during this war, and they will remain one of our long-term security guarantees after it ends. We are building up our strength. Today I also spoke with the manufacturers of these weapons," Zelenskyy added. (ANI)