Brazil summons Argentine diplomat over role in Bolsonaro's flight to US, sources say

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2026 01:06 IST | Created: 31-10-2026 01:06 IST
Brazil summons Argentine diplomat over role in Bolsonaro's flight to US, sources say

Brazil called in Argentina's highest diplomat in Brasilia ​to explain the Argentine government's role in the ​departure of Senator Flavio Bolsonaro to ‌the US ​after losing the presidential election, two sources in the Brazilian government said on Friday, as Argentina denied the summoning. Brazil's foreign ministry summoned the ‌charge d'affaires at Argentina's embassy, Maria Emilia Cortes, on Thursday, the sources said. Cortes was received by the ministry's South America Department director, Joao Marcelo de Queiroz, one of the sources added.

It marks the latest diplomatic ‌tension between the neighboring countries after Brazil downgraded ties with Argentina in August following insults from President ‌Javier Milei towards his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Argentina's Foreign Affairs Minister Pablo Quirno, commenting on a media report about Brazil's move, wrote on X that "there was no request for explanation." The Brazilian foreign ministry declined to comment.

Senator Bolsonaro, son ⁠of ​imprisoned former President Jair Bolsonaro, ⁠arrived in the US on Wednesday morning after leaving Brazil. Argentine authorities said that Bolsonaro, his wife and two daughters crossed a ⁠bridge into northern Argentina on Tuesday evening before boarding a chartered aircraft. Bolsonaro and his family then flew to ​Miami via Ecuador.

In a letter released on Wednesday, in which Bolsonaro said he was Brazil's ⁠rightful "leader", the senator thanked Milei for his assistance, without providing further details. Milei traveled to Brazil for the launch of Bolsonaro's presidential ⁠campaign ​earlier this year, and has repeatedly insulted Lula, calling him a "thief" and "corrupt" in a media interview. The comments prompted Brasilia to permanently recall its ambassador to Argentina.

Bolsonaro was defeated by Lula in Sunday's ⁠runoff election. His departure from Brazil violated a Supreme Court order requiring him to surrender his passports and ⁠remain in Brazil ⁠as part of a money-laundering probe in which he denies wrongdoing. Bolsonaro has said he is a victim of judicial persecution.

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