Rugby-Flanker McReight vows to get better after being voted Australia's best

Wallabies flanker Fraser McReight said he was ​only going to get better after ​being awarded the John Eales ‌Medal as ​Australia's best player in the 2026 season. McReight joined great Australian opensides George Smith, Phil Waugh, David Pocock and Michael ‌Hooper in taking home the prestigious award, which is decided by a ballot of Wallabies players after each test.

"It's a tremendous honour. I think all you ever want is to be ‌respected by your fellow mates and it means a lot," the 27-year-old told reporters ‌after receiving the award late on Thursday. "But here's just the beginning for me. I really think I'm getting a lot better ... So I'm eager for next year. I'm eager to continue this form and playing ⁠for Australia, ​because I love ⁠this country and I love this team."

McReight, who was the first Queensland player since Chris Latham in 2006 ⁠to claim the prize, said he was looking forward to seeing the Wallabies continue to improve ​over the next 12 months heading into the World Cup on home soil. "We know ⁠we can be more detailed, take the learnings, and continue to grow," he said.

"Like, everyone's seen our performances. ⁠When ​we play well, we're a great side. We just got to keep getting better. "You don't play the game for these honours, right?" McReight added. "You play to win as ⁠a team. And all I care about is winning and having a beer in the ⁠sheds with my ⁠mates."

In other awards, inside centre Faitala Moleka was named Wallaroos Player of the Year, while McReight's versatile backline teammate Jock Campbell was ‌named Australia's best ‌in Super Rugby Pacific.