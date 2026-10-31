Russia vetos US-drafted resolution on Western Sahara

Russia ​imposed ‌its veto to ​a US-drafter resolution that would ‌scale back the military component of the UN peacekeeping mission in ‌Western Sahara and cement Morocco's ‌autonomy plan as the only basis for negotiating a political settlement ⁠to ​the ⁠half-century-old conflict.

The vote followed an unusual showdown ⁠among major powers on a ​file long considered procedurally routine ⁠at the Security Council, with Russia ⁠circulating ​a rival resolution on Friday that would have simply ⁠extended the mission's mandate for another ⁠year ⁠without the changes sought by Washington.