Russian bomb attack kills five in Kharkiv region in northeast Ukraine

A ​Russian ​attack with ‌glide bombs killed ​five medical personnel ‌in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Izium, regional governor Oleh ‌Syniehubov said on Friday. Syniehubov, ‌writing on Telegram, said those killed in the strike ⁠on ​Friday ⁠worked at a local branch ⁠of the Kharkiv disease prevention ​centre. Fourteen people were ⁠injured.

Izium was seized by ⁠Russian ​troops soon after Moscow's February 2022 invasion of ⁠its smaller neighbour, but ⁠was recaptured ⁠by Ukrainian forces in a counter-offensive ‌later ‌that year.