Thousands gather in Paris suburb in tribute to victims of shooting

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2026 01:36 IST | Created: 31-10-2026 01:36 IST
Thousands gather in Paris suburb in tribute to victims of shooting

Thousands gathered on Friday evening in a poor ​Paris suburb to pay tribute to ​the victims of a shooting, a week ‌earlier, ​in which the gunman deliberately targeted Muslim or African people. The attack in Trappes, a southwestern Paris suburb, last Friday, which left one dead and ‌seven wounded, has unleashed a bitter debate over racism in French politics and the media. The country has been grappling with a broad set of social grievances, months ahead of a presidential election.

Anti-terrorist prosecutors said on ‌Thursday the 39-year-old suspect, identified as Kevin T, acknowledged during questioning seeking victims of "Muslim, African or North ‌African type". His belongings included a copy of Hitler's book "Mein Kampf" and stickers mentioning far-right party National Rally — though he said he did not support any particular party. "It was very important for us to come together because there are people who hold ⁠harmful ​ideologies—like that individual. But there ⁠are far, far more people who hold good, healthy ideologies, and who believe that living together will overcome racism," said Imad, ⁠a Trappes resident and head of local NGO "Aider".

In an interview on YouTube on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron, whose ​second and last term is set to end in May, accused the National Rally (RN) of ⁠fostering an atmosphere of racism in France. Trappes mayor Ali Rabeh on Friday evening reiterated the accusations during the tribute.

"Open your eyes. The ⁠killer ​did not choose his victims at random," Rabeh said. "His hatred did not come from nowhere. It was inoculated into his mind," he added, accusing the National Rally. The far-right party, whose leader Marine Le ⁠Pen leads opinion polls ahead of the spring elections, rejected the link with the killer.

RN lawmaker Jean-Philippe Tanguy ⁠told TF1: "It's Macron ⁠who has run France for the past nine years. It's on his watch that antisemitism, homophobia and hate have spread through France. He is to blame."

TRENDING

1
UK to require economic benefits from award of major foreign defence contracts

UK to require economic benefits from award of major foreign defence contract...

Global
2
Rugby-Flanker McReight vows to get better after being voted Australia's best

Rugby-Flanker McReight vows to get better after being voted Australia's best...

Global
3
Vessel catches fire in Strait of Hormuz after incident northeast of Oman, UKMTO says

Vessel catches fire in Strait of Hormuz after incident northeast of Oman, UK...

Global
4
WRAPUP 5-Trump administration bolsters bid to block Alaska Senate certification

WRAPUP 5-Trump administration bolsters bid to block Alaska Senate certificat...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From 10 Billion to 4 Billion: The Demographic Reversal That Could Reshape the Global Economy

Global Supply Chains Can Cushion Economic Shocks, but Foreign Demand Creates a Hidden Risk

Vaccines Save Lives, but Who Handles the Waste? Exposing the Hidden Risks of Immunisation

Turning Trash Into Fuel? Study Finds Much of Municipal Waste's Energy Escapes Solid and Liquid Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026