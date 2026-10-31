Japan demands release of national in meeting with Russia's Lavrov

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi met Russian Foreign ​Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of a ​G20 meeting in Atlanta on ‌Friday and ​demanded the release of a Japanese national detained in Russia's Sakhalin region. The rare high-level meeting between the two countries came amid strained ties over ‌Ukraine and a long-running territorial dispute.

"Minister Motegi made a demarche and an argument regarding various current issues between Japan and Russia," a statement from Japan's embassy in Washington said. "Regarding the detention of a Japanese national in ‌Sakhalin Oblast, Minister Motegi strongly demanded the immediate release," it added.

Russia said this month it had ‌detained a Japanese journalist in its far eastern Sakhalin region on suspicion of espionage, marking a new low in bilateral relations that have worsened in recent months. The case adds to long-running tensions between Russia and Japan, which have yet to sign a ⁠formal ​World War Two peace treaty ⁠due to a territorial dispute over the Kuril Islands, known in Japan as the Northern Territories.

Those tensions heightened when Japan ⁠joined Western sanctions against Moscow over the war in Ukraine, with Russia regarding Japan as an "unfriendly" country. The two ​countries, however, still do business, with Japan a purchaser of Russian liquefied natural gas. The Japanese statement also ⁠said Motegi "strongly called on Russia to take positive actions toward achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

It said the ministers "would ⁠maintain ​communication, even amid the severe situation in Japan-Russia relations." Russia's Interfax news agency cited Russia's Foreign Ministry as saying that "a brief talk between Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi" was ⁠held at Japan's request.

"The Russian side emphasized that the resumption of full-fledged interstate dialogue requires Tokyo to give ⁠up unfriendly policies," it quoted ⁠the ministry as saying. Earlier, foreign ministers from the G20 skipped a traditional group photo ahead of their meeting in Atlanta after European representatives objected to the ‌presence of ‌Russia over the war in Ukraine.