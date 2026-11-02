Following is a summary ​of current ​science news ‌briefs.

Crew from ​NASA's simulated Mars mission emerges after ‌378 days in isolation

The four members of a crew who took part in ‌a simulated mission to Mars have ‌emerged after 378 days in isolation at the US space agency's Johnson Space Center ⁠in ​Houston, ⁠an endeavor designed to help prepare for a ⁠possible future excursion by NASA astronauts to ​Earth's planetary neighbor. "It's been a hell of ⁠a year — analog astronauts living in ⁠captivity ​of our own free will," Ellen Ellis, the medical officer on ⁠the Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog, ⁠or ⁠CHAPEA, mission, said in remarks at Johnson Space Center after ‌emerging ‌with her three crewmates ​on Saturday.