Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Big 12 acknowledges officiating mistake in BYU win over Arizona State

The Big 12 has admitted that its officiating crew made a mistake during replay ​review that awarded then-No. 8 BYU a touchdown in its 27-20 victory over Arizona State on Saturday. In the first quarter, ​BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier tried to score on a run from the 1-yard line, which ‌instead resulted ​in a fumble. Teammate Sione Moa picked up the ball and advanced for a touchdown.

Tennis-Former Alcaraz coach Ferrero to join Shelton's team

Juan Carlos Ferrero, who split with Carlos Alcaraz late last year, will join American Ben Shelton's coaching team ahead of the 2027 season, the former world number one said on Sunday. The Spaniard, who helped Alcaraz capture six major titles, will join Shelton's father Bryan in the 24-year-old's team.

'Miracle' Mets ‌LHP Jerry Koosman dies at 83

Left-hander Jerry Koosman, who helped the New York Mets to their improbable 1969 World Series title, died on Sunday after a battle with multiple illnesses. He was 83. Koosman played the first 12 seasons of his 19-year career with the Mets before going on to pitch for the Minnesota Twins, Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies.

Lions' Jack Campbell (neck) carted off after tackle vs. Vikings

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell sustained a neck injury and was taken to a local hospital after being injured during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 19-15 victory over the visiting Minnesota Vikings. "Thoughts and prayers ‌are with Jack and his family," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the contest. "He's being taken care of. We don't have any new information. We'll keep you updated as this thing goes. But we are thinking about him. We are thinking about him."

Motor racing-Superstitious Antonelli ‌to shun F1 champion's number one next year

Kimi Antonelli will not have the number one on his car next year out of superstition and humility, the 20-year-old Italian explained after becoming Formula One's youngest champion on Sunday. The Mercedes driver took the title in Mexico City with racing number 12 on his car and he will keep that when he starts his reign.

NFL roundup: Bills rout Ravens, who lose Lamar Jackson (thumb) to IR

Josh Allen set the franchise record for career touchdown passes and also rushed for a score and the Buffalo Bills took advantage of multiple Baltimore quarterback injuries to notch a 36-10 victory over the Ravens on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. Allen completed 21 of 34 for 289 yards, ⁠two touchdowns and ​one interception as the Bills (6-1) won their third straight. His 11-yard scoring pass to ⁠DJ Moore with 12:18 left was the 259th of his career including postseason play, which broke the record set by Hall of Famer Jim Kelly. James Cook III rushed for 80 yards and a score.

Motor racing-Antonelli makes history as youngest F1 champion at 20 years old

A tearful Kimi Antonelli became Formula One's youngest world champion at 20 years and ⁠68 days old on Sunday when he finished third for Mercedes in a red-flagged and restarted Mexico City Grand Prix won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen. The first Italian champion since 1953 sobbed with joy over the team radio as he took the chequered flag at the high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with his overall lead now an ​unassailable 119 points.

Motor racing-Hamilton laments Ferrari's missed one-two after Leclerc clash in Mexico

Lewis Hamilton took aim at Charles Leclerc on Sunday after their opening-lap clash derailed Ferrari's hopes of a one-two at the Mexico City Grand Prix, with the seven-times world champion saying it ⁠was tough when a "teammate works against you". Hamilton started from pole position but came under pressure from Leclerc at the opening corners, with both drivers running off track at Turn 4.

Report: Eagles RB Saquon Barkley won't be traded before deadline

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley will not be traded by the NFL's Nov. 10 deadline, NFL Network reported on Sunday. With the Eagles ⁠struggling ​at 2-5, starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) lost for the campaign and other injuries to key players, there was speculation that the 29-year-old Barkley could be dealt. Moreover, general manager Howie Roseman has engaged in trade talks regarding other players, but Barkley is expected to stay put in Philadelphia.

Athletics-Kenyan Chepkirui takes back NYC Marathon title, Almgren wins in debut

Kenyan Sheila Chepkirui took back her New York City Marathon crown in two hours, 24 minutes and 36 seconds on Sunday, while Sweden's Andreas Almgren (2:06:01) won the men's race in his debut over the distance. The 2024 champion Chepkirui was running all ⁠by herself when she crossed the line, two years after she held off compatriot Hellen Obiri, who finished third, a second slower than American Jess McClain (2:24:42).

Motor racing-'Distraught' Russell excused media duties after Antonelli takes F1 title

Mercedes excused George Russell from post-race media duties on Sunday with ⁠team boss Toto Wolff saying his driver was distraught after a Mexico City ⁠Grand Prix that crowned 20-year-old teammate Kimi Antonelli as Formula One's youngest champion. Russell, who was summoned to see the stewards by the governing FIA, finished sixth after making a good start from the front row but suffered "an unexpected lack of deployment" on the opening straight that cost him several places.

Motor racing-Hamilton recalls Schumacher after first Ferrari pole, hails Antonelli

Lewis Hamilton recalled Ferrari's glory years with Michael Schumacher as one seven-time Formula One world ‌champion harked back to another on Saturday with his ‌first pole position for the Italian team. The achievement at Mexico City's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez was the Briton's first pole since July 2023 and first, apart ​from in two sprint races, since his arrival at Maranello from Mercedes.