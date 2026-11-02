Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 02-11-2026 10:29 IST
Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health ​news briefs.

Samples for two ​suspected Ebola cases ‌in Nigeria ​turn out negative

Health authorities in Nigeria investigating two suspected Ebola cases in the country's northeast ‌region confirmed that the samples tested negative after two rounds of testing, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday. The ‌two individuals had been isolated while officials carried out contact ‌identification, listing and laboratory testing, authorities said in a post on X.

Bangladesh death toll from dengue rises, unlikely to ease before December

Bangladesh recorded its highest monthly ⁠dengue ​death toll ⁠of the year in October, with experts warning the outbreak is unlikely to ease significantly ⁠before December. The outbreak has killed 418 people and led to more than ​133,000 hospital admissions this year as of October 30, according ⁠to health ministry data. October alone accounted for 173 deaths, surpassing September's 148 and ⁠making ​it the deadliest month of 2026 so far.

Nigeria reports two suspected Ebola cases in northeast region

Health authorities in Nigeria are ⁠investigating two suspected Ebola cases in the country's northeast region, the Nigeria Centre ⁠for Disease ⁠Control and Prevention said on Saturday. The two individuals have been isolated while officials carry out contact identification, listing ‌and laboratory ‌testing, authorities said in a ​post on X.

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