US carries out 'defensive' strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island, officials say

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 07:56 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 07:56 IST
US carries out 'defensive' strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island, officials say

(Updates throughout) By Phil Stewart and Steve Holland

WASHINGTON, ​Nov 2 - The US ​carried out strikes on ‌Iran's Qeshm Island ​in the Strait of Hormuz, a US official said on Monday. The strikes, earlier reported ‌by the Wall Street Journal, appeared to be limited and were not a resumption of major combat operations, the official said, speaking on the ‌condition of anonymity.

Another official said the strikes were defensive measures against Iranians ‌using surface-to-air missiles against US assets. The Pentagon referred a request for comment to the US Central Command, which oversees American forces in the Middle East. CENTCOM did ⁠not respond ​to requests ⁠for comment.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian state media outlet IRNA reported that there were several ⁠explosions on Qeshm Island. The Journal reported that the attack was the ​latest in a series of strikes carried out by Washington in ⁠recent weeks.

Fox News, citing officials, said the strikes were defensive and carried out in ⁠response ​to Iran firing at a US aircraft. In recent weeks, President Donald Trump hinted at renewing attacks on Iran after the ⁠US midterm elections on Tuesday. But after a speech at the Lincoln ⁠Memorial Reflecting ⁠Pool on Monday, he indicated he might be thinking otherwise.

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