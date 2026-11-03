Can Thailand’s Digital and Green Skills Drive Deliver Better Buildings and More Productive Jobs?

Thailand is bringing digital and green construction skills into its national training systems through collaboration between the International Labour Organization, the Department of Skill Development and the Office of the Vocational Education Commission. The initiative addresses a practical challenge: modern building methods require workers who can use new technologies and apply environmental knowledge on construction sites. For traders, consumers and policymakers, its value will depend on whether classroom learning translates into better business performance, reliable buildings and wider employment opportunities.

The changes connect vocational education with training for people already working in construction. However, implementation is at different stages. Green skills modules have entered vocational curricula, while the Department of Skill Development's two courses remain subject to management approval. Worker training is anticipated from January 2027, rather than guaranteed to begin then. The ILO's October 30 announcement confirms this distinction.

A Skills Upgrade With Business Consequences

The department has developed courses in Building Information Modelling, or BIM, and Green Skills for Construction. Following approval, the courses are expected to reach all 77 skills development institutes. More than five consultations and workshops helped adapt the materials to Thailand's construction industry.

BIM can help construction teams coordinate information about a building's design and delivery. Its commercial promise lies in identifying problems earlier, improving planning and reducing avoidable rework. These are potential benefits of effective adoption, however, rather than results already demonstrated by this initiative.

For building-material traders and suppliers, more precise project planning could support clearer orders and more predictable deliveries. Better coordination could also reduce disputes over specifications and last-minute changes that disrupt inventories and cash flow.

Smaller contractors face a different calculation. Training may improve their ability to compete, but participation takes time, while digital adoption can require equipment and software. Without practical support, larger businesses may be better positioned to capture the early benefits.

Better Buildings Must Deliver Consumer Value

Consumers have an interest in whether improved skills produce buildings that perform better throughout their useful lives. Stronger environmental knowledge could help workers understand how construction choices affect resource use, waste and operating costs.

Yet completing a course does not establish that a building is energy efficient, safe or inexpensive to maintain. Those outcomes also depend on design, materials, supervision, inspection and the quality of work.

Buyers therefore need credible information about building performance. Developers and contractors should be able to explain what environmental claims mean in practice, rather than treating newly trained workers as sufficient proof of a project's quality.

There is also no basis for assuming immediate reductions in house prices or construction charges. Businesses may initially face training and adoption costs. Any eventual savings would depend on productivity gains, competition and whether firms pass those gains to customers.

Young Workers Need a Route Into Employment

The vocational education commission has incorporated 42 hours of green skills modules into construction curricula at certificate and diploma levels. It has also developed a separate BIM upskilling course that teachers can deliver according to demand.

Embedding these subjects in existing education programmes gives the initiative a route beyond short training events. Students can encounter digital and environmental practices before entering employment, while established workers could update their knowledge through the national skills network.

However, curriculum inclusion alone cannot guarantee job readiness. Students need opportunities to apply their knowledge, and employers need confidence that qualifications reflect practical competence.

Worker access will also shape the programme's impact. Policymakers should examine whether course locations, schedules and participation costs allow unemployed young people and existing workers to attend. Employer cooperation could help workers participate without having to choose between training and essential earnings.

National Rollout Faces a Delivery Test

The next planned step is a five-day, 40-hour trainer programme for 25 participants from government training institutions, vocational education and construction companies. Preparing trainers is essential, but wider delivery will require continued support, suitable facilities and consistent teaching quality.

For policymakers, success should be measured through more than enrolment and completion figures. Useful indicators would include demonstrated competence, employment outcomes, employer use of newly acquired skills and participation by smaller firms.

The initiative receives funding from the Republic of Korea's Ministry of Employment and Labour through the ILO-Korea Partnership Programme and covers construction skills development in Thailand and the Philippines. Its lasting value will depend on national institutions maintaining the materials and updating them as industry needs change.

Thailand has established a promising connection between education, workforce development and construction reform. The decisive test is whether that connection helps businesses work more efficiently, gives consumers dependable value and allows workers to share in the benefits of technological and environmental change.