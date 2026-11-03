Chinese stocks drop as Beijing's support measures disappoint 

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 07:59 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 07:59 IST
Chinese stocks drop as Beijing's support measures disappoint 

Chinese stocks fell ​on Tuesday as investors dumped ​energy and technology shares, disappointed ‌by regulators' ​slew of measures designed to arrest a market slide. The blue-chip CSI300 Index and ‌the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index both dropped roughly 1% in early trade, giving up Monday's gains. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was roughly flat.

Chinese ‌regulators on Monday rolled out a handful of measures, from ‌conducting swap operations to upgrading a lending facility for stock buybacks by listed companies, as part of efforts to stabilise struggling capital markets. The policy rollout ⁠came after ​an 8.5% ⁠slump in the CSI300 in October, its worst monthly performance in more than ⁠a decade, as a selloff in technology stocks weighed on sentiment.

“These measures ​were below expectations," said Chen Jiande, fund manager at Fujian ⁠Tianlang Asset Management Co. "Many investors in battered tech shares are taking advantage of ⁠any ​rebound to rush out."

The tech-focused STAR Composite Index dropped 1.6%. Investors also remain jittery over the financial health of state-owned developer ⁠Zhuhai Huafa Group, after media reported it was seeking extensions on some ⁠bank ⁠loans.

Government bond yields held steady in early trade, with the 10-year and 30-year notes edging down about 0.3 ‌basis ‌points each.

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares bend under AI stress; Apple earnings loom

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares bend under AI stress; Apple earnings loom

Global
2
Russian emergencies ministry's mobile app hit by cyberattack, TASS says

Russian emergencies ministry's mobile app hit by cyberattack, TASS says

Global
3
Erdogan says South Korea could partner in Turkey's Sinop nuclear project, Yonhap reports

Erdogan says South Korea could partner in Turkey's Sinop nuclear project, Yo...

Global
4
Trump floats 'concept' of US-Canada deal that includes pipeline talking to Carney

Trump floats 'concept' of US-Canada deal that includes pipeline talking to C...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Transforming the Ocean: Can Seafood Giants Protect Our Food Supply?

Is AI Making Work Feel Harder? Your Prompting Habits Could Be Part of the Explanation

Learning Crisis Grips Philippines as 99% of Grade 10 Students Fall Below Proficiency Standards

Why Asia-Pacific Must Fix Digital Trade Rules Before Small Businesses Miss Out on Future Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026